Vallecitos girls defeat Pauma to win Vallecitos Soccer Tournament

Borrego defeats Vikings boys in final

Vallecitos Elementary School girls team poses with its first place trophy at the end of the Vallecitos Soccer Tournament, Oct. 27.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Oct. 27 Vallecitos Soccer Tournament with seven small K-8 elementary schools and middle schools in Northern San Diego County and Southern Riverside County was played in Rainbow, and the Vallecitos Elementary School girls won the tournament by defeating Pauma Elementary School in the final while Borrego Springs Middle School defeated Vallecitos in the boys final.

"They played well," said Vallecitos girls coach Kristin Dignan.

This is Dignan's first year at Vallecitos Elementary School. "I didn't know what the competition was going to look like, so I wa...