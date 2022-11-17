Matching funds available for area teachers to boost STEM and anti-racism education

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric announced Friday, Nov. 4, that it is providing $250,000 in shareholder funds as matching dollars to help teachers supplement classroom learning with science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects, as well as racial equity and inclusion education. It is the fifth year that SDG&E is partnering with DonorsChoose, a nonprofit crowdfunding platform that empowers public school educators to post their projects online and raise donations to fund them.

“We consistently hear from students that they want to see more diverse perspectives and examples...