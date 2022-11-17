Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

TAC recommends retention of South Mission Road 35 mph speed limit

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:31pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Oct. 28 meeting of the county’s Traffic Advisory Committee included a recommendation to retain the 35 mph speed limit on South Mission Road from 860 feet south of Pepper Tree Lane to Hill Avenue.

The TAC also recommended that the 1.73-mile segment be recertified for radar enforcement. San Diego County Board of Supervisors approval will be required for the recertification, and a Feb. 8, 2023, Board of Supervisors hearing date has been targeted.

In order for a speed limit to be enforceable by radar, a speed survey must show that the speed limit is withi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021