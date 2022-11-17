TAC recommends retention of South Mission Road 35 mph speed limit

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Oct. 28 meeting of the county’s Traffic Advisory Committee included a recommendation to retain the 35 mph speed limit on South Mission Road from 860 feet south of Pepper Tree Lane to Hill Avenue.

The TAC also recommended that the 1.73-mile segment be recertified for radar enforcement. San Diego County Board of Supervisors approval will be required for the recertification, and a Feb. 8, 2023, Board of Supervisors hearing date has been targeted.

In order for a speed limit to be enforceable by radar, a speed survey must show that the speed limit is withi...