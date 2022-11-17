Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Teacher support grants awarded

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:25pm

At Potter Jr. High, from left, retired teachers Dixie Blanton and Pauline Williams present a Teacher Support Grant to seventh grade English/Language Arts teacher Brooke Denny for headphones. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The local California Retired Teachers Association Division 81 announced that it has awarded Teacher Support Grants of over $1,800 to 10 teachers from eight different local schools. Grade levels represented included kindergarten through high school. Each grant is limited to $200 and will be used to purchase classroom materials to enhance learning experiences.

These grants were provided by donations from members of the local CalRTA Division 81. In the spirit of "paying it forward," the retired teachers feel honored to support teachers who are dedicated to enriching children's e...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/17/2022 21:33