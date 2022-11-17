Teacher support grants awarded

FALLBROOK – The local California Retired Teachers Association Division 81 announced that it has awarded Teacher Support Grants of over $1,800 to 10 teachers from eight different local schools. Grade levels represented included kindergarten through high school. Each grant is limited to $200 and will be used to purchase classroom materials to enhance learning experiences.

