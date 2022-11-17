Freaney and Friends present free concert Nov. 22

FALLBROOK – Freaney and Friends' free concert Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. will feature two young artists who are music majors at San Diego State University. Shawn Jerge is in his senior year as a piano student, and Nancy Coto is working on her master's degree in piano performance.

While in 10th grade, Jerge was accepted into the applied music program at Palomar College, studying under professor Ruth Weber. While working toward an associate degree in piano performance, he concurrently earned an associate degree in mathematics, both of which were obtained before the age of 17.

