Anderson Burton given Sumac tower battery backup system contract
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:49pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Rainbow Municipal Water District awarded Anderson Burton the contract to design and build the battery backup system for Rainbow’s Sumac Communications Tower.
A 5-0 Rainbow board vote Tuesday, Oct. 25, awarded Anderson Burton, which is headquartered in Arroyo Grande, a $170,635.39 construction contract. The board action also established a total appropriations amount of $200,000 and found the project categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.
“The Sumac radio tower is a vital piece of equipment,” Rainbow general manag...
