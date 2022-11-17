Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Anderson Burton given Sumac tower battery backup system contract

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:49pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District awarded Anderson Burton the contract to design and build the battery backup system for Rainbow’s Sumac Communications Tower.

A 5-0 Rainbow board vote Tuesday, Oct. 25, awarded Anderson Burton, which is headquartered in Arroyo Grande, a $170,635.39 construction contract. The board action also established a total appropriations amount of $200,000 and found the project categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

“The Sumac radio tower is a vital piece of equipment,” Rainbow general manag...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/17/2022 21:30