Anderson Burton given Sumac tower battery backup system contract

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District awarded Anderson Burton the contract to design and build the battery backup system for Rainbow’s Sumac Communications Tower.

A 5-0 Rainbow board vote Tuesday, Oct. 25, awarded Anderson Burton, which is headquartered in Arroyo Grande, a $170,635.39 construction contract. The board action also established a total appropriations amount of $200,000 and found the project categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

“The Sumac radio tower is a vital piece of equipment,” Rainbow general manag...