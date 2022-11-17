CWA modifies PSAWR calculation methodology

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Water Authority has modified its Permanent Special Agricultural Water Rate calculation methodology.

The Thursday, Oct. 27, SDCWA board meeting included approval of the modification which allows participating agencies the ability to prescribe how their local supply is allocated under the PSAWR program. If the local agency chooses to do so, its local water supply could be excluded from the calculation used to determine the amount of CWA water which is eligible for the PSAWR water rate. The modification will take effect Jan. 1.

In 1994,...