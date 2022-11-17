Four tips for hosting a safe gathering

Parties with family and friends, concerts, movies, and sporting events now fill calendars, much as they did before the world learned of COVID-19. Even though the novel coronavirus that arrived in late 2019 remains a concern, the vast number of people who have been vaccinated and boosted, or have developed antibodies, has allowed people to return to a more normal life.

While COVID-19 once was a major safety concern for party hosts and hostesses, it’s not the only safety issue that can affect social activities. When hosting any gathering – whether it’s an intimate cocktail party or a ba...