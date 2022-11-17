Temecula Valley Hospital now offers the da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:25pm
TEMECULA – Surgeons at Temecula Valley Hospital are now able to perform general and cardiothoracic surgical procedures using da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System robotic-assisted technology. For general surgery, this includes procedures such as inguinal hernia surgery, cholecystectomy and colon resection. For cardiothoracic surgery, this includes lung resections and mitral valve repair.
The da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System is the latest in technology for versatility and flexibility. It enables surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and acc...
