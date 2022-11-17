Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Temecula Valley Hospital now offers the da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:25pm

Janelle Skjervem, Director of Perioperative Services, left, and Dr. Francis A. Essien, General and Robotic Surgery, welcome the arrival of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. Village News/Courtesy photo

TEMECULA – Surgeons at Temecula Valley Hospital are now able to perform general and cardiothoracic surgical procedures using da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System robotic-assisted technology. For general surgery, this includes procedures such as inguinal hernia surgery, cholecystectomy and colon resection. For cardiothoracic surgery, this includes lung resections and mitral valve repair.

The da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System is the latest in technology for versatility and flexibility. It enables surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and acc...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/17/2022 21:17