What parents should know about RSV

Frederick Kuo, MD

Special to the Village News

As RSV cases continue to spike across parts of the U.S. – with some areas nearing seasonal peak levels – those typical “bugs” your child brings home may have you feeling on edge. With so much swirling around these days, it can be difficult to know what’s behind a constant cough, especially if your child is very young.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, can include symptoms similar to a common cold. However, the virus can develop into something more serious. RSV can infect people of all ages but is most severe for older adults and yo...