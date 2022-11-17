What parents should know about RSV
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:25pm
Frederick Kuo, MD
Special to the Village News
As RSV cases continue to spike across parts of the U.S. – with some areas nearing seasonal peak levels – those typical “bugs” your child brings home may have you feeling on edge. With so much swirling around these days, it can be difficult to know what’s behind a constant cough, especially if your child is very young.
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, can include symptoms similar to a common cold. However, the virus can develop into something more serious. RSV can infect people of all ages but is most severe for older adults and yo...
