Board president trailing in health district race

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Howard Salmon, board chair and trustee since 2018, has only 38% of the vote in incomplete results in Zone 5 of the Fallbrook Regional Health District election. Challenger Terry Brown has 2,843 votes (62%) to Salmon’s 1,738.

The results of the Nov. 8 election are through votes tallied on Nov. 14, with 80,000 countywide still not counted by the Registrar of Voters.

The other two seats up for election are closer.

In Zone 1, incumbent Jennifer Jeffries is ahead with 54% of the vote. She has 1,504 votes compared to 1,284 for challenger Sydney Lay.

In Zo...