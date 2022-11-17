BUSD board authorizes CalRecycle grant for water bottle filling stations

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District will seek a state Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery grant to provide additional water bottle filling stations.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Wednesday, Oct. 19, approved a resolution which will be submitted to CalRecycle. The resolution notes that the BUSD board has authorized a cooperative application with the Rainbow Municipal Water District, who will be the lead participant. Although the resolution does not include a specific amount requested, the Beverage Container Recycling Grant Program provides grants of up...