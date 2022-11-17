Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

BUSD selects Watkins Environmental to handle demolition and removal of former Station 5

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:35pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In 2016, the land which included the North County Fire Protection District's former Station 5 was sold back to the Bonsall school district. On Oct. 19, the Bonsall Unified School District board approved a contract with Watkins Environmental to handle demolition and removal needs for the former fire station.

“We cannot use it for any educational purposes,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “We are basically looking to start fresh.”

The board’s 5-0 vote approved the contract with Watkins Environmental, which is based in San Diego, for $37,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/17/2022 21:33