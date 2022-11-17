BUSD selects Watkins Environmental to handle demolition and removal of former Station 5

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In 2016, the land which included the North County Fire Protection District's former Station 5 was sold back to the Bonsall school district. On Oct. 19, the Bonsall Unified School District board approved a contract with Watkins Environmental to handle demolition and removal needs for the former fire station.

“We cannot use it for any educational purposes,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “We are basically looking to start fresh.”

The board’s 5-0 vote approved the contract with Watkins Environmental, which is based in San Diego, for $37,...