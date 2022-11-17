Conservatives leading in trustee race in FUHSD

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Conservative candidates are leading in the two board positions on the Fallbrook Union High School races in the Nov. 8 election.

In Area 1, Courtney Hilborn has a slight lead over Jim Dooley through the voting results on Nov. 14, the newspaper deadline. Hilborn had 1,056 votes and Dooley had 903.

In Area 3, Paul J. Christensen had 2,713 votes to Karen Weisberger’s 1,368.

The results are incomplete and unofficial. The Registrar of Voters noted that the Nov. 14 totals did not include 80,000 votes not yet tabulated countywide. The official results must...