Incumbents trailing in FUESD board races
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:01pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Change is on the way to the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. Election returns are still unofficial – and one race is extremely close – but as of the newspaper’s print deadline Monday evening, Nov. 14, all three incumbents on the Nov. 8 ballot were trailing their conservative challengers.
Trustees will be sworn in at the Dec. 12 board meeting.
The two candidates for Area 1 of the elementary district are separated by 17 votes through results released Monday evening, Nov. 14. That’s with 80,000 outstanding ballots in the county remain...
