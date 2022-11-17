Incumbents trailing in FUESD board races

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Change is on the way to the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. Election returns are still unofficial – and one race is extremely close – but as of the newspaper’s print deadline Monday evening, Nov. 14, all three incumbents on the Nov. 8 ballot were trailing their conservative challengers.

Trustees will be sworn in at the Dec. 12 board meeting.

The two candidates for Area 1 of the elementary district are separated by 17 votes through results released Monday evening, Nov. 14. That’s with 80,000 outstanding ballots in the county remain...