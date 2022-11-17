Supervisors appoint special district candidates to uncontested seats

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

If the number of candidates for a special district or community planning group board does not exceed the number of positions to be filled in an election, state law allows the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to appoint the candidates who filed for those seats in lieu of holding an election. The county board of supervisors formally appointed those candidates to new terms Friday, Oct. 25.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote also appointed candidates to new terms if an insufficient number of candidates filed for the number of seats available and directed the c...