A note from your assemblymember

Assemblymember Marie Waldron

District 75

Thanks to support from voters like you, I have been re-elected to serve the people of San Diego County's 75th Assembly District. The boundary lines have changed and I have many new constituents along with many continuing constituents. The district now includes most of rural northern and eastern San Diego County, along with the cities of Poway and Santee, and the Scripps Ranch neighborhood of San Diego. I am honored by your support and look forward to serving you.

The 75th Assembly District is one of the most geographically diverse areas in the state. We have subtropical valleys filled with avocado and citrus groves, forested mountains and vast deserts. But like all Californians, we face rising crime, homelessness, concerns with our children's education, and, of course, the high cost of living.

We also have many unique challenges. These include the devastating impact of sky-high gas prices/taxes on rural commuters who often drive long distances to get to their jobs, the availability of reliable and affordable sources of water, and the ongoing placement of Sexually Violent Predators in rural communities without regard to neighborhood interests.

I believe that whenever possible, local control is best, while many in Sacramento believe in bureaucratic, one-size-fits-all solutions that often don't work at the local level. All levels of government must be efficient, accountable and transparent – Sacramento must remember that government works for the people, not the other way around.

The bigger government gets and the more distant the centers of power, the more difficult achieving these goals becomes. On this and many other issues, I often disagree with majority sentiment in Sacramento.

Even so, I will continue to work with all my Assembly colleagues as we seek commonsense solutions to the many vexing problems we now face. I will do my best to serve you and to be your voice in Sacramento.