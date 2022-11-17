Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Dear U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

 
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 5:51pm



Last week, your agency announced planned “public engagement and input opportunities” for EPA programs funded by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

As you may already know, America's national debt is well above $31 trillion and counting and so much of this profligate government spending has fueled U.S. inflation.

As such, the best way that the EPA can spend taxpayer funds from the 2022 IRA is to simply transfer these IRA funds directly to the U.S. Treasury as a payment to reduce the public debt.

Here is the website: https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/23779454/.

Please consider this as my public engagement and input with your rather Byzantine and inflexible agency on this subject of EPA expenditures from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Thank you for your attention in this matter.

Rick Reiss

Temecula resident

 

