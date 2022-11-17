Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Four more years, thanks to you!

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/17/2022 at 5:51pm



Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

With the initial votes in, I can confidently say, I will be the Supervisor of District 5 for another four years. I have always said I will do this job if the residents of North County want me to continue and I am looking forward to building on the progress we have made over the past four years.

While we’ve accomplished a lot in the past four years, including opening three crisis stabilization units, building One Safe Place, a center for those suffering from violence and keeping the majority of Sexually Violent Predators out of San Diego County. I know there is more work to be done and I look forward to addressing homelessness, building more affordable housing, and working on many other issues.

I work for you, so if you need anything please reach out to my office. My email is [email protected] and our office number is 619-531-5555. If you have questions, comments, concerns or ideas let me know. I believe our county runs best when we work together!

Also, if you see one of my campaign signs, feel free to take it down and discard it, or keep it! I think we will all be glad when we don’t see the dozens of campaign signs lining the road!

Once again, thank you for all your support and I am honored to represent North County for another four years!

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/17/2022 21:30