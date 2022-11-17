Four more years, thanks to you!

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

With the initial votes in, I can confidently say, I will be the Supervisor of District 5 for another four years. I have always said I will do this job if the residents of North County want me to continue and I am looking forward to building on the progress we have made over the past four years.

While we’ve accomplished a lot in the past four years, including opening three crisis stabilization units, building One Safe Place, a center for those suffering from violence and keeping the majority of Sexually Violent Predators out of San Diego County. I know there is more work to be done and I look forward to addressing homelessness, building more affordable housing, and working on many other issues.

I work for you, so if you need anything please reach out to my office. My email is [email protected] and our office number is 619-531-5555. If you have questions, comments, concerns or ideas let me know. I believe our county runs best when we work together!

Also, if you see one of my campaign signs, feel free to take it down and discard it, or keep it! I think we will all be glad when we don’t see the dozens of campaign signs lining the road!

Once again, thank you for all your support and I am honored to represent North County for another four years!