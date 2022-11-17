Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Re: 'Indeed a sad chapter for FUESD' [Village News, Letter, 12/10/22]

 
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 5:54pm



Thank you, Julie Reeder, for your balanced and honest assessment regarding the settlement given by FUESD to the departing superintendent, Candace Singh. You have reported on these events over time and definitely are aware of related past concerns.

Even you received negativity from FUESD administration for questioning decisions. Caron Lieber got hit with a lawsuit and threats of another one just for upholding her duties as an elected trustee!

Although I have previously taken exception to some of your editorials about national events, you gave a very true evaluation of this local situation. Village News continues to provide the best coverage of news and happenings in our unique community.

Sandra Forrest

 

