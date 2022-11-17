Senator Jones earns perfect score on legislation affecting small businesses and their employees

El CAJON – In its recent “CalChamber Vote Record,” the California Chamber of Commerce announced that Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) was the only State Senator to receive a perfect score, concurring with the Chamber’s position on 15 major jobs, business, and economy related measures during the 2021-22 legislative session.

“Senator Brian Jones has always been a solid vote for creating and saving jobs, fighting against burdensome regulations, and strengthening California businesses,” stated Marty Wilson, executive vice president of the California Chamber of Commerce. “The workers and businesses in East and North San Diego County greatly benefit from the strong representation of Brian Jones.”

The 15 major measures included legislation authored by Republicans and Democrats, and bills supported by the Chamber as well as “job killer” bills opposed by the Chamber.

Similarly, on its recent “Voting Record on Small Business Issues,” the National Federation of Independent Business announced that Jones was one of two State Senators to receive a perfect score, concurring with the NFIB’s position on 11 major small businesses-related measures.

“Senator Brian Jones was one of only two members of the Senate to earn a perfect score representing small businesses and their employees,” stated John Kabateck, California state director for the NFIB. “Brian Jones is the Senate champion for small businesses in San Diego and throughout California.”

NFIB is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven association. Since its founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses and remains so today.

Submitted by the office of Senator Brian W. Jones.