47-21 victory advances Warriors to grid semifinals
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 8:34pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
A 47-21 home victory Nov. 11 against Francis Parker advanced Fallbrook High School’s football team to the CIF Division IV semifinals.
The Warriors will host Mission Bay in tomorrow’s game. Fallbrook is seeded first among Division IV teams and Mission Bay has the fifth seed. Mission Bay advanced to the semifinal with a 17-10 win at f...
