Petersen qualifies for cross country state meet
Warriors girls sixth as team
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:57pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook junior Abby Petersen qualified for the CIF state cross country meet Nov. 26 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
The three Division II girls cross country teams with the highest team scores at the CIF San Diego Section meet Nov. 12 at Morley Field in San Diego qualified for the state meet as a team, and the five fastest individual runners not affiliated with a school which qualified as a team also qualified for the state meet. Fallbrook placed sixth as a team, but Petersen was seventh among the 109 individual runners and was the third individual qualifie...
Reader Comments(0)