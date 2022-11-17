Petersen qualifies for cross country state meet

Warriors girls sixth as team

Fallbrook's Abby Petersen, right, picks up her pace in the last 880 meters of the CIF cross country race, to go from 12th place to seventh place which qualified her for the state meet.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook junior Abby Petersen qualified for the CIF state cross country meet Nov. 26 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

The three Division II girls cross country teams with the highest team scores at the CIF San Diego Section meet Nov. 12 at Morley Field in San Diego qualified for the state meet as a team, and the five fastest individual runners not affiliated with a school which qualified as a team also qualified for the state meet. Fallbrook placed sixth as a team, but Petersen was seventh among the 109 individual runners and was the third individual qualifie...