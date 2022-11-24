BUSD renews Rawhide Ranch internship program

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District approved an agreement with Rawhide Ranch for a 12-week veterinarian and animal science internship program for BUSD students in fourth through eighth grades.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Wednesday, Oct. 19, approved the new agreement with Rawhide Ranch. Under the agreement up to 24 students will participate in the program which actually began Friday, Sept. 16, and will run through Friday, Dec. 9. The students will participate in the program Friday afternoons from 1-4 p.m.

“We’re thrilled for the second year to provide thi...