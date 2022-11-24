Less than a week left to file for county refund; Are you owed money?

Deadline to file claim is Nov. 30

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister is reminding San Diegans that there is less than a week left to file a claim if they are owed a refund from the county.

“The holidays are quickly approaching, and every little bit helps, so we’re encouraging everyone to go to our website to find out if they are owed a refund,” said McAllister. “We’re doing all we can to reunite $1,056,186.10 in county refunds with its rightful owners.” See the list at http://sdttc.com.

Each year the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of...