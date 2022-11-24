MWD awards Howard Ridley Company contract to reline Rainbow Tunnel

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California awarded Howard Ridley Company Inc. the contract to reline MWD’s Rainbow Tunnel.

The MWD board vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, approved a $1,228,607.10 contract with Howard Ridley Company, which is based in Chino, for the rehabilitation of the concrete liner at 10 locations within the Rainbow Tunnel segment of the San Diego Aqueduct’s Pipeline 1. The relining will reduce the risk of water quality impacts or an unplanned shutdown in the future.

Currently five CWA pipelines carry water along the San Diego Aque...