Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

MWD awards Howard Ridley Company contract to reline Rainbow Tunnel

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/25/2022 at 10:02pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California awarded Howard Ridley Company Inc. the contract to reline MWD’s Rainbow Tunnel.

The MWD board vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, approved a $1,228,607.10 contract with Howard Ridley Company, which is based in Chino, for the rehabilitation of the concrete liner at 10 locations within the Rainbow Tunnel segment of the San Diego Aqueduct’s Pipeline 1. The relining will reduce the risk of water quality impacts or an unplanned shutdown in the future.

Currently five CWA pipelines carry water along the San Diego Aque...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/27/2022 01:55