'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' is the theme for Christmas in the village

FALLBROOK – "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is the lively theme for the 2022 Fallbrook Christmas Parade, which will be presented by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. Participants are encouraged to incorporate this theme in their window decorating downtown and on Christmas Parade floats.

The parade will unfold along Main Avenue and a highlight will be the recognition of the vast contributions of Jim and Jean Dooley, the Co-Grand Marshals. They are longtime residents of Fallbrook and have served tirelessly with many local nonprofits, all for the betterment of the community.

The parade route begins at Ammunition Road and ends at Ivy Street near the historic Mission Theater. This year marks the 41st anniversary of this cherished nighttime event.

Planning for this community tradition is already underway, and many entry forms have already arrived at the chamber office. From the descriptions submitted, the event will surely provide an evening of festive, holiday fun and excitement.

The parade is a wonderful way to kick off Christmas in the Village. The parade is preceded by the downtown Village Artisan Faire two weeks prior on Saturday, Nov. 26, and the Community Christmas Tree Lighting event at the Fallbrook Community Center Friday, Dec. 2. Information on these and other holiday events in the village are on http://www.fallbrook chamber of commerce.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.