Sullivan and Bonsall students hold SoCal Indigenous Day in classrooms

Last updated 11/26/2022 at 7:54am

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In past years, Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School students have held the annual SoCal Indigenous Day presentation at a single location. This year the presentations were in individual classrooms.

“It was action-packed and eventful,” said Sullivan teacher Domingo Anguiano.

Anguiano was the faculty organizer, although he n...