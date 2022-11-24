Pala Casino presents Blue Öyster Cult Dec. 2 and Sara Evans Dec. 3

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present highly successful New York-based American classic rock band Blue Öyster Cult on Friday, Dec. 2, and multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans on Saturday, Dec. 3, both performing live indoors at the Events Center.

For over four decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Blue Öyster Cult occupies a unique place in rock history because it's one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercia...