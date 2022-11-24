Traveling from 'Pooh Corner' to the 'Danger Zone' in one night

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Kenny Loggins knows how to put on a show. Playing to a full room at the Pala Events Center, Nov. 11, his concert started off with a montage of film clips on two large screens (one on each side of the stage) accompanied by soundtracks featuring Loggins, of course. The movies were "Caddyshack," "Footloose" and "Top Gun." Those clips got the crowd ready for the live performance.

The first song Loggins sang live was "Whenever I Call You Friend," followed by "Danny's Song." These slower, softer songs are the ones I love, as opposed to the louder electric guita...