Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Traveling from 'Pooh Corner' to the 'Danger Zone' in one night

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/25/2022 at 11:04pm

Village News/Airbender Media photos

Kenny Loggins performs one of his many popular songs at the Pala Events Center, Nov. 11.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Kenny Loggins knows how to put on a show. Playing to a full room at the Pala Events Center, Nov. 11, his concert started off with a montage of film clips on two large screens (one on each side of the stage) accompanied by soundtracks featuring Loggins, of course. The movies were "Caddyshack," "Footloose" and "Top Gun." Those clips got the crowd ready for the live performance.

The first song Loggins sang live was "Whenever I Call You Friend," followed by "Danny's Song." These slower, softer songs are the ones I love, as opposed to the louder electric guita...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/27/2022 03:01