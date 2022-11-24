DEA teams up to remove unneeded prescription medications from communities

WASHINGTON – Communities across the country demonstrated their continued support for DEA’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 29, by safely disposing of more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country.

Since its inception in 2010, DEA’s National Prescription Take Back Day has removed almost 17 million pounds of unneeded medications from communities across the country.

“The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to protect our communities and create healthier environments by offering...