Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

DEA teams up to remove unneeded prescription medications from communities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/25/2022 at 9:49pm



WASHINGTON – Communities across the country demonstrated their continued support for DEA’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 29, by safely disposing of more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country.

Since its inception in 2010, DEA’s National Prescription Take Back Day has removed almost 17 million pounds of unneeded medications from communities across the country.

“The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to protect our communities and create healthier environments by offering...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021