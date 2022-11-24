Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

How diabetes affects various parts of the body

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/25/2022 at 10:24pm

Controlling diabetes, with insulin if necessary, is important in preventing the disease from affecting various parts of the body, including the eyes, heart, skin and kidneys. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Diabetes affects millions of people across the globe. Data from the International Diabetes Federation indicates that the number of adults with diabetes reached 537 million in 2021. Despite a growing awareness of the disease and ad campaigns designed to educate individuals about diabetes prevention, the number of people with diabetes is predicted to rise by more than 100 million by 2030 and reach 783 million by 2045.

Diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce sufficient insulin or cannot effectively utilize the insulin it produces. When an individual has diabetes, vario...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021