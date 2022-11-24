How diabetes affects various parts of the body

Controlling diabetes, with insulin if necessary, is important in preventing the disease from affecting various parts of the body, including the eyes, heart, skin and kidneys. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Diabetes affects millions of people across the globe. Data from the International Diabetes Federation indicates that the number of adults with diabetes reached 537 million in 2021. Despite a growing awareness of the disease and ad campaigns designed to educate individuals about diabetes prevention, the number of people with diabetes is predicted to rise by more than 100 million by 2030 and reach 783 million by 2045.

Diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce sufficient insulin or cannot effectively utilize the insulin it produces. When an individual has diabetes, vario...