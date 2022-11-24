Resident Panel Event at Silvergate Fallbrook showcases surprising reasons to move

FALLBROOK – Seniors curious about retirement community living came out to hear a special Resident Panel Discussion Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Silvergate Fallbrook. Resident panelists gave compelling reasons for why they ultimately decided to move to senior living, including how it improved their feeling of independence; how it gave their families better peace of mind; and, how it allowed them to be more socially active than when they were isolated at home.

"Deciding to transition to senior living is a significant decision for seniors," said Helen Gray, marketing director for Silvergate Fallbrook. "Hearing how our residents managed the move allowed them to offer the relevant advice, guidance, and insight that other seniors need to make the best decision for themselves about retirement community living."

The panelists included residents and family members who have recently navigated the move process and have varying perspectives on what wasn't working for them at home and what has changed since they settled into the community living at Silvergate.

Silvergate's panel discussion gave attendees a unique opportunity to explore and discuss a wide spectrum of topics, including the reasons to choose senior living, how letting go of a large home was difficult but not impossible, how much more independent and active they felt since moving and why making the decision for themselves was critical for them and their family members.

Why choose senior living

Residents shared stories about how much easier it is to connect with other people and make new friends simply by living in a retirement community setting where activities and events are baked right into the lifestyle. One significant factor of aging is that a strong sense of community is essential to well-being. Attendees were encouraged to consider the importance of a welcoming, active, and lively senior living setting like that of Silvergate.

Letting go of "The big home"

Residents spoke directly to the difficulty of selling their homes in order to trade up into a retirement community setting. While letting go of some cherished possessions became a reality of the move, most found the idea of letting go of house maintenance, yard work and cleaning a welcome trade-off.

"My mom had experienced a flood in her home after she left the shower water running upstairs," said Victoria Helms, whose mother now lives at Silvergate. "She was already struggling with getting up and down the stairs. My whole family was afraid she might fall while she was alone. After the water intrusion, we all realized that her home had just become too much. She's so much happier, safer and engaged now that she's living at Silvergate where staff and neighbors are right down the hall."

Independence and being socially active

While seniors tend to claim, "I'm not ready yet for a retirement community," the resident panelists were quick to point out that their independence at home wasn't giving them the type of freedom they wanted. What seemed like independence – hanging onto the family home, taking care of house maintenance single-handedly and watching television more than going out – turned out to be an albatross of sorts.

Residents stated that they felt more independent now living at Silvergate, where the chef, staff and landscape crew take care of the chores, and on-site activities and outings to local attractions were always on the calendar.

Peace of mind for families

Resident panelists further explained to seniors in attendance how important it was to make the decision to move to senior living for themselves.

"I think your best financial and life-important decisions come when you decide ahead of any crisis. No decision is still a decision," said Bettye McKim, who moved from Menifee with her husband Bill to be closer to their daughter in Fallbrook. "By being proactive, the decision to move won't be thrust upon you later. We moved to Silvergate because we felt it was smarter to decide on a move for ourselves while we were younger and healthier and able to make an intelligent and informed decision. Our strongest recommendation? Do it now. Visit the community. Talk to staff and residents. Talk to us directly if you like, but start the process. Get answers to your questions and concerns now because moving is easiest when you decide to do it yourself, when you have the time to adjust, and you can still do things and be neighborly. We love our new life here at Silvergate."

"The peace of mind this affords our family is the greatest gift any parent of this age can give their children," said Danni Fieri, McKim's adult daughter who lives visits her mother frequently at the community.

Holiday Move-In Special announced

Silvergate has just announced a special end-of-year "Holiday Move-In Special," saving seniors who move into the community by Dec. 31, 2022 up to $5,000 off the regular community move-in fee. The special offer applies to all incoming residents who take financial possession of a new apartment home at Silvergate by the end of the year.

Seniors and their family members can arrange a private tour of the community by calling Belen Garcia at 760-728-8880. General information about the independent living, assisted living and memory care accommodations at Silvergate can be found at https://silvergaterr.com. Silvergate Fallbrook is located at 420 Elbrook Drive.

