Traffic safety grant of $500,000 to fund impaired driving enforcement

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded the San Diego County Sheriff's Department a $500,000 grant that will fund a year's worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Impaired driving checkpoints, patrols and distracted driving/traffic enforcement will all be funded by the grant.

"Thanks to our partnership with OTS, we will be able to continue our ongoing traffic safety efforts to protect the citizens of San Diego County," said Sheriff Anthony Ray.

The goal is to reduce impaired driving-related crashes and deaths.

So far in 2022, Sheriff's Deputies have arrested more than 1,300 people for impaired driving.

Impaired driving doesn't just mean alcohol. It can include marijuana and prescription drug use.

If you do drink, be sure to have a designated driver, ride sharing service or taxi ready. An impaired driving arrest and conviction can cost more than $15,000 in legal and court fees.

The grant program will run through September 2023.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Submitted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.