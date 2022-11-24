Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

NCFPD adds visitor parking, electrical work to Station 2 renovations

 
Last updated 11/25/2022 at 7:10pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Additional work on the North County Fire Protection District’s Station 2 will be performed as part of the renovation of the Winterwarm station.

The NCFPD board meeting included a 5-0 vote Tuesday, Oct. 25, to approve a change order to the NCFPD contract with Reed Family Enterprises Inc. The change order will provide for additional visitor parking and for additional electrical work. Reed Family Enterprises will be paid an additional $26,000.

Station 2 in the 2100 block of Winterwarm Drive was built in 1976. A January 2022 inspection of the station ind...



