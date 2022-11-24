NCFPD to seek CDBG funding for ADA parking

Â

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District will be seeking Community Development Block Grant funding to provide parking areas meeting Americans with Disability Act standards.

The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Tuesday, Oct. 25, to approve a resolution authorizing staff to submit a request for CDBG funding to San Diego Countyâ€™s Department of Housing and Community Development Services. The application will request funding for ADA parking at Station 3 in Rainbow and at the NCFPD administrative headquarters on Main Avenue.

â€œWe are going to submit an application f...