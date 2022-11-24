Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Neighborhood Reinvestment grants given to Center for the Arts, Miss Bonsall pageant

 
Last updated 11/25/2022 at 7:09pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Nov. 15 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting included Neighborhood Reinvestment Program allocations to Fallbrook Center for the Arts and to the Vista Skatepark Coalition which produces the Miss Bonsall pageant.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with Terra Lawson-Remer absent, approved grants of $40,000 to Fallbrook Center for the Arts, Inc., and $12,000 to the Vista Skatepark Coalition. The money for Fallbrook Center for the Arts will be used for capital improvements, and the supervisors also found that project to be categorically exempt from Cali...





 

