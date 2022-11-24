Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Operation Thanksgiving Pie expands to include dinners

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/30/2022 at 5:25pm

Courtesy photo

A young Fallbrook boy who just received a pie poses with Fallbrook Sheriff Lt. Hernandez, left, Detective Botz and Captain Rick Lopez. They were delivering Thanksgiving meals and pies. "This was part of Operation Thanksgiving Pie, which started two years ago as a way to bring smiles to the community during the holiday season in hopes of spreading cheer," said Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell.

The SDSD Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation helped to deliver Thanksgiving meals, including apple pies from Snowline Orchard in Oak Glen, California.

Community partners who participated included Denny's, Albertson's Legacy Endowment, the Foundation for Senior Care, Fallbrook Health District, Fallbrook Senior Center, and the Fallbrook STEM Academy.

“This was part of Operation Thanksgiving Pie, which started two years ago as a way to bring smiles to the community during the holiday season in hopes of spreading cheer,” said Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell.

“Thanks to Nancy Santillan from the Fallbrook Community Center we were able to partner with San Diego County Parks and Recreation to provide not only pies but full Thanksgiving meals to 23 families,” said Heather Mitchell.

Courtesy photo

SDSD Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell, right, poses with Denny's employees who helped to provide meals for the families.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/01/2022 01:15