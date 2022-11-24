Operation Thanksgiving Pie expands to include dinners

A young Fallbrook boy who just received a pie poses with Fallbrook Sheriff Lt. Hernandez, left, Detective Botz and Captain Rick Lopez. They were delivering Thanksgiving meals and pies. "This was part of Operation Thanksgiving Pie, which started two years ago as a way to bring smiles to the community during the holiday season in hopes of spreading cheer," said Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell.

The SDSD Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation helped to deliver Thanksgiving meals, including apple pies from Snowline Orchard in Oak Glen, California.

Community partners who participated included Denny's, Albertson's Legacy Endowment, the Foundation for Senior Care, Fallbrook Health District, Fallbrook Senior Center, and the Fallbrook STEM Academy.

“This was part of Operation Thanksgiving Pie, which started two years ago as a way to bring smiles to the community during the holiday season in hopes of spreading cheer,” said Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell.

“Thanks to Nancy Santillan from the Fallbrook Community Center we were able to partner with San Diego County Parks and Recreation to provide not only pies but full Thanksgiving meals to 23 families,” said Heather Mitchell.