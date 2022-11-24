Nonprofits are a crucial part of Fallbrook and Village News editorial

There are almost 200 local nonprofit organizations and we are so thankful for the work they do. Local organizations are helping the hungry, the seniors, the veterans, the homeless, youth, the physically challenged, the emotionally challenged, the animals, artists, our parks and open spaces and even businesses.

There’s literally something for everyone and much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving Season. If you are new to town, please reference your 2022 Sourcebook Magazine and find the nonprofit organization listings and explore what would be fun and fulfilling for you. It’s a great way to meet like-minded friends as well.

In support of our nonprofits, Village News would like to remind these local groups that they may submit one press release with one or two photos each month at no cost. We consider this an important part of the Village News. The work our nonprofits do is crucial to who we are as a community, especially in the absence of a city structure.

Press releases help keep your organization top of mind for local residents who may be looking for somewhere to volunteer or donate. It also connects you with people all year long who may attend your fundraisers.

Village News readers are statistically and typically better educated. They are stable, having lived in their homes for more than 20 years. They are conscientious and community minded and have discretionary income. They care about and are connected with their community, so don't miss out on the opportunity to connect with them!

In addition, it’s not just print! Our Facebook reach with both Village and Valley News was over 700,000, so if you need to reach the masses too, we can help you.

If you need guidelines for writing a press release, or suggestions on how to take a "snappy photo" or how to submit it, just send a request to [email protected]

We will be happy to accommodate you.

Thank you for the work you do to make our community a great place to live, work and play!

Julie Reeder and Lucette Moramarco