Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Legionnaire boys finish 8th at conference cross-country championship meet

 
Last updated 11/25/2022 at 11:35pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s boys finished eighth as a team at the Frontier Conference cross-country championship meet Thursday, Nov. 3, on the NTC Park at Liberty Station course in San Diego.

“This is our first placement,” Bonsall head coach Manuel Ramirez said.

Technically, the Legionnaires had the minimum five runners for a team score earlier in the season, but all Bonsall boys team runners competed in the junior varsity race at the fourth league cluster meet Thursday, Oct. 20, at NTC Park, whose name reflects the site's former use as the Naval Trainin...



