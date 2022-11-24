Warrior boys fifth at league cross-country meet

Rivera, Tegt earn all-league berths

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s boys cross-country team placed fifth among the six Valley League teams at the league championship meet Thursday, Nov. 3, at Kit Carson Park.

Cross-country team scores add the positions of a school’s first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to opponents’ totals. San Pasqual High School won the league championship meet with 47 points, Ramona High School had 59 points for second, Valley Center High School obtained 64 points for third place, Mission Hills High School was fourth with 86...