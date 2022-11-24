Warriors earn grid rematch at CIF finals

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The 2021 Fallbrook High School football season ended with a 29-28 loss to Palo Verde Valley in a CIF Division V semifinal playoff game. This year, Fallbrook and Palo Verde are both in Division IV, and the two teams will face each other in the CIF championship game Nov. 25 at Escondido High School.

Fallbrook advanced to the CIF final wi...