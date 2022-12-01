BUSD approves contract for Phase II of Bonsall ES traffic improvements

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Phase II of the Bonsall Elementary School operational traffic improvements will be constructed by Weir Construction Corporation.

The Bonsall Unified School District board voted 4-0 Saturday, Nov. 19, with Michael Gaddis absent, to approve a $296,319 contract with Weir Construction. The amount matches the Escondido company’s bid and is under the engineer’s estimate of $350,000 for Phase II of the traffic improvements.

“This will allow us to ensure that we’re maximizing the safety for our students as they come and go to school,” BUSD Superintend...