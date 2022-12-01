Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD staff to issue RFP for audio/visual and public address upgrades

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 6:04am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District will be issuing a request for proposals to upgrade the audio/visual systems and public address systems at two BUSD elementary schools and at the Bonsall Community Center.

The BUSD board voted 4-0 Nov. 16, with Michael Gaddis absent, to direct district staff to advertise the district proposals. “It’s important that the facilities match the caliber of our programs,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

The Bonsall Community Center is on BUSD property. Upgrades will also take place at Bonsall Elementary School an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/02/2022 23:37