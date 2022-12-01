BUSD staff to issue RFP for audio/visual and public address upgrades

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District will be issuing a request for proposals to upgrade the audio/visual systems and public address systems at two BUSD elementary schools and at the Bonsall Community Center.

The BUSD board voted 4-0 Nov. 16, with Michael Gaddis absent, to direct district staff to advertise the district proposals. “It’s important that the facilities match the caliber of our programs,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

The Bonsall Community Center is on BUSD property. Upgrades will also take place at Bonsall Elementary School an...