Fallbrook Chamber to hold Christmas of Giving Open House

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its Open House of Giving, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 at its office located at 111 S. Main, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The purpose of this annual event is to support four local nonprofit Chamber member charities – the four chosen by the chamber staff this year are Empowering Latino Futures, Good Dog! Service Canines, Neighborhood Healthcare and REINS.

Donations of cash or check made payable to the specific charity of one’s choice is kindly requested and can be dropped off at the chamber anytime beginning Dec. 1 through Dec. 19.

On the 17th, each charity will be represented to personally collect donations and provide information about their causes and needs.

For further information about these nonprofit members, refer to http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or call the chamber office at 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.