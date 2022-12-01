Holiday brunch offers carols, the greatest gift, and shopping

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all families and children to attend a holiday brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m.

The program will feature The Fallbrook Children's Choir, directed by Sandra Kopitzke of NVoiceStudios, who will usher in the holiday spirit with everyone's favorite carols. There will be two groups in the music program. The Neighbor Tones is made up of girls and boys ranging from ages to 7-11The Glee Club is made up of girls and boys ranging from ages to 12-17. Both groups sing and dance to popular holiday songs.

An added holiday attraction will be Farah's Collection with fashionable handbags, wallets, rings and more. Shopping can begin at 9:15 am.

The guest speaker Pam Hage, a born shopper who loves Christmas, buying, wrapping and giving of gifts, shares how she found her "Greatest Gift."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email: [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Women's Connection.