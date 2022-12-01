Palomar named a 'Top College' for Latinx students in the U.S.
SAN MARCOS – Palomar College has again been identified among the "Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics" across the U.S. by The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine.
"This national recognition highlights one of Palomar's great strengths, which is our commitment to the success of all students, including the large population of Latinx and Spanish-speaking individuals who are an integral part of our campus community," said Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey.
The rankings, based on data provided in U.S. Department of Education surveys, place Palomar 21st in overall Lat...
