Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Palomar named a 'Top College' for Latinx students in the U.S.

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 5:59am

Palomar College is ranked 21st nationally in overall Latinx enrollment for the 2020-21 school year, Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College has again been identified among the "Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics" across the U.S. by The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine.

"This national recognition highlights one of Palomar's great strengths, which is our commitment to the success of all students, including the large population of Latinx and Spanish-speaking individuals who are an integral part of our campus community," said Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey.

The rankings, based on data provided in U.S. Department of Education surveys, place Palomar 21st in overall Lat...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021