Supervisors approve time extension for Bonsall Oaks

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a time extension for the Bonsall Oaks development.

The supervisors’ 3-0 vote Wednesday, Nov. 16, with Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer absent, extended the deadline to complete the infrastructure improvements to Nov. 16, 2024. The performance completion date is when road, water, sewer and other infrastructure improvements must be completed although homes or other lot improvements themselves are not required to be completed by that date.

The project was called the Polo Club in 1999 when the county bo...