Newcomers have fun at their fall event

FALLBROOK – It was a night to remember at the Fallbrook Newcomer's Rootin' Tootin' Fall Event. A backyard shindig like none other was held at the home of Barbara and Steve Fowler. Complete with a (rubber band) shooting gallery, saloon, saloon girls and plenty of rustlers ready to "shoot up the town," howl at the moon and learn to line dance with all the pretty ladies. Good times were had by all.

Fallbrook Newcomers is a club dedicated to promoting fun and friendship among new residents in the community. With over 17 regular monthly activities, everything from pickleball, card games, golf,...