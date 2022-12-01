Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Newcomers have fun at their fall event

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 7:39am

Village News/Karen Portner Photography photos

A motley crew attends the Fallbrook Newcomer's Rootin' Tootin' Fall Event, from left, Ron Bruning, Les Luczyk, Vasilica Vacu, Doru Vacu and Steve Fowler.

FALLBROOK – It was a night to remember at the Fallbrook Newcomer's Rootin' Tootin' Fall Event. A backyard shindig like none other was held at the home of Barbara and Steve Fowler. Complete with a (rubber band) shooting gallery, saloon, saloon girls and plenty of rustlers ready to "shoot up the town," howl at the moon and learn to line dance with all the pretty ladies. Good times were had by all.

Fallbrook Newcomers is a club dedicated to promoting fun and friendship among new residents in the community. With over 17 regular monthly activities, everything from pickleball, card games, golf,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/02/2022 21:39