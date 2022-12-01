Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino presents Leann Rimes – Joy: The Holiday Tour

 
PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter LeAnn Rimes Thursday, Dec. 22, performing live indoors at the Events Center.

Rimes sold more than 48 million units globally, won two Grammy Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; two World Music Awards; three Academy of Country Music Awards; two Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won “Best New Artist” making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win “Artist...



